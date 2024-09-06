Xavier Worthy reflects on 2-TD game in rookie WR's NFL debut
Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy reflects on his two-touchdown game in his first-ever NFL regular season game.
The Chiefs got an immediate impact from their lightning fast rookie.
The Chiefs barely, barely won in a thrilling opener at Arrowhead Stadium against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
