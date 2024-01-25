Xavier Tillman rises up and throws it down
Travis Kelce addressed his viral Taylor Swift Fearless heart hands gesture at Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills during his New Heights today.
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
Troy Aikman says the question for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys isn’t what happens in the regular season but the playoffs.
A video from a former Chiefs player shows how they fooled the Bills into thinking pass when they ran.
And here we go again ...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin as coach on Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. “This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement announcing the move. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.” Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin
Predictions and picks for the NFC championship matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
“This is cool, but also, the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and they don’t pay the cheerleaders enough money."
“If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to do it.”
The Chiefs and Ravens coaches have a long history together.
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
NEW YORK — Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program. Thompson, from Brampton, Ont., tested positive for a growth hormone stimulator and a drug that improves lean body mass and muscle strength. His suspension will begin with tomorrow’s game between Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks. Thompson was drafted fourth overall by the Cavaliers in 2011, and won a championship with Cleveland in 2016. He has played for the Boston C
Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska has come to the defense of Yelyzaveta Kotliar, a 16-year-old Ukrainian junior tennis player, during a press conference in Melbourne on Jan. 24.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, leaving Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh signed a five-year deal a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not announce the terms. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decis
Plenty of statistics and advanced analytics seemed to indicate the Bucks had major problems, but the most obvious signals came from Giannis Antetokounmpo himself.
Rumbles surrounding a trade for DeRozan are starting to percolate through the media, hinting at interest from opposing ball clubs.
Meronk was considered the biggest European Ryder Cup snub last September.
Plot twist! Dana White dropped a bombshell on the MMA world, announcing the signing of Kayla Harrison and her debut at UFC 300.
Why did the Bills leave star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wide open? Because of this key movement from Patrick Mahomes.
Marcin Gortat, former NBA center, famed for his Gortat screens, rebounding prowess and durability, sat down with HoopsHype to discuss his journey from being the No. 57 draft pick, to surviving and thriving in the league. The 12-year NBA veteran ...