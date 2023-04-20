Xavier Tillman with an assist vs the Los Angeles Lakers

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS — Jets forward Morgan Barron never had any doubt that he'd return to the ice after taking a skate to the face in the opener of Winnipeg's first-round series against Vegas on Tuesday night. He needed over 75 stitches after goaltender Laurent Brossoit's skate blade sliced him near his right eyebrow in the first period of Winnipeg's 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights. "It missed everything important and I had feeling and everything," Barron said. "So as long as they stitched me up well,