Xavier Legette's top plays 2024 season
Watch highlights of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette during the 2024 NFL season.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
Watson recorded 620 receiving yards on 29 receptions with two touchdowns in 15 games this season with the Packers.
Is Mike McCarthy the man to right the ship of the Caleb Williams era in Chicago?
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
"The reason I think I'm going to get it is because I'm the best guy for it."
Scottie Scheffler injured his palm while preparing dinner on Christmas and needed minor surgery.
Ja'Marr Chase is the first wide receiver since Cooper Kupp to bring home the triple crown.
Tennessee is the last remaining undefeated team in the nation.
The Patriots' top boss addressed why he gave Mayo only one season and put the blame on himself for setting up the situation.
Minnesota's chemistry on the floor has been, to put it kindly, off — and nobody’s really denying it.
When the most compelling element of your regular season’s final week is which chump team is going to chump the hardest, something is definitely off.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
We're tracking all the NFL coaching news after Week 18 and the playoff outlook heading into wild-card weekend.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald break down the biggest storylines from the end of Week 18, leading off with Detroit securing both the NFC North crown and home field advantage through the playoffs. Next, they talk about the Denver Broncos blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs backups in order to punch their ticket into the AFC playoffs and how this came at the expense of the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.
The Houston Texans Invitational kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Dolphins’ playoff hopes needed two things this weekend. They got neither.
Jennings got into fights on consecutive plays and fell 25 yards short of a career milestone. But he didn't seem to mind.
The NFL playoffs are finally here. The wild-card weekend opener will be Chargers vs. Texans in Houston.
Did Mayo get a fair shake after a single, abysmal season in New England?