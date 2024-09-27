Xavier Edwards' two-run triple
Xavier Edwards hits a two-run triple down the right-field line, giving the Marlins a 5-0 lead in the top of the 2nd
The Marlins manager showed his character before Ohtani showed his power.
The answer will depend on getting the rotation off the injured list and finding some more offensive contributors.
King also became the sixth athlete to win both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.
We've now had back-to-back session sweeps for the first time in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup history.
Beyond founding the 50/50 club, the Dodgers' star has put together arguably the best season ever by a leadoff hitter and the best ever by a DH.
After the U.S. Team's opening-round sweep, we've suddenly got a battle in Quebec.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is turning back to quarterback Payton Thorne, whom he benched after the Tigers' first three games.
Clark delivered one of the best first-year seasons in league history to lead Indiana back to the playoffs.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s playing their last game in Oakland, the current postseason picture, the Dodgers and Yankees clinching their divisions and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Parsons and Lawrence were both injured during the 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.
Ahead of the White Sox's 121st loss, let's take a look back at what just might be the worst season in baseball history.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
Sinclair, the longtime captain of the Thorns and the Canadian national team, retired from international play last year.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's starting lineup.
In today's edition:The Athletics say goodbye, the WNBA's unsung superstar, setting the stage for MLB's final weekend, Super Bowl trivia, and more.
The Giants and Cowboys each lost a star due to injury.
Dallas avoided its third straight loss on Thursday night.
The Americans pulled off just the third opening round sweep at the Presidents Cup in history on Thursday afternoon in Quebec.
Caitlin Clark's rookie finale, Game 2 of the WNBA playoff series between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun, drew a record-high viewership for ESPN.
First the Warriors bailed, followed by the Raiders and now the A’s, leaving Oakland without a major professional sports franchise for the first time since 1960.