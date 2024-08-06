Xavi Simons is back at RB Leipzig

Yahoo Sports

It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high.