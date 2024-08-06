Xavi Simons is back at RB Leipzig
Check out Xavi Simons' return to RB Leipzig. The Dutch international joins RB for another year from PSG.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
In one of the poorest countries in the world, running has become the pathway to a better life.
It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
Biles and Chiles wanted to celebrate the great Rebeca Andrade, who is one of them.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues to research consensus expert rankings to seek out windows of positional opportunity.
The top level of college football is adopting a 12-team postseason format this season for the first time. Here's how the field will be decided and when each game will be played.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
Biles won her 11th career Olympic medal.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman announced that his 3-year-old son is out of the hospital and now home with his family.
Finke won the men's 1500m and in the process made sure a century-long streak of American men winning gold at the Olympics continued.
Germany became the American women's 58th straight casualty in the Olympics.
In today's edition: Ledecky and Hancock pull off rare four-peats, Julien Alfred wins gold for Saint Lucia, Noah Lyles spotlight, Anthony "MJ" Edwards, and more.
Crittenden jogged his way through his heat and finished nearly five seconds behind the second-to-last competitor.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
Ledecky is 27. She will be 31 in 2028, when the Summer Olympics come to U.S. soil for the first time since she was born.