Xander Bogaerts' solo home run (6)
Xander Bogaerts crushes a solo home run to left field in the top of the 4th
Xander Bogaerts crushes a solo home run to left field in the top of the 4th
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
When Banchero looked around at the landscape of the East, he sees a Magic team that should be in the mix with the likes of Boston, Philadelphia and other top-tier teams.
Veteran pitcher Rich Hill has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. It's the eighth time Hill has signed a contract with Boston.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Here's what to watch for, and why each fight matters, on the UFC 305 pay-per-view in Perth, Australia.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
It's the dawn of a new era in college football.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
The Vikings' rookie quarterback injured his knee in the team's preseason opener.
We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
With Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe and Micah Bernard all back and healthy, the Utes should contend for the Big 12 title and factor into the College Football Playoff race.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
Jazz Chisholm injured his left elbow while sliding into home plate on Monday.