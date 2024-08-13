Xander Bogaerts' RBI single
Xander Bogaerts bounces an RBI single to right field, opening the scoring for the Padres in the bottom of the 7th inning
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to the Chisholm, who's been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was held out of Monday night's practice after reporting knee soreness. His status for Minnesota's second preseason game is uncertain.
Of Team USA's 40 gold medals, 26 were won by women, who won more than half of USA's medals in an Olympics marked by historic gender parity.
The blue and orange monster under the bed, the boogeyman lurking in the shadows, looks set to make a run at its eighth straight ALCS appearance.
Duran and the Red Sox apologized in a joint statement issued by the team.
It's a very special edition of the pod as Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski record from the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. The pod is ON LOCATION at the Fantasy Football Expo, one of the biggest weekends of the year in the fantasy industry. For 'Mock Draft Monday' the two recap two very real drafts they participated in at the expo. Harmon and Pianowski share their biggest observations from their expert level 14-team snake and salary cap drafts.
A missed practice raised alarms after Prescott was seen in the offseason wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle.
The Cowboys got a long look at Lance, the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher River Ryan will miss the rest of the 2024 season after suffering an elbow injury during Saturday's start versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
All eyes were on quarterbacks in Sunday afternoon's preseason game.
We've got a new "Knockout of the Year" candidate.
Sam Darnold started, but J.J. McCarthy was the story for the Vikings.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Aiyuk’s future with the NFC champs has been in limbo since he requested a trade after not being able to negotiate a long-term contract this offseason.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.