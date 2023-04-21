Xander Bogaerts' 2-run homer (5)
Xander Bogaerts mashes a towering two-run home run over the left-center-field wall, making it 4-1 San Diego in the top of the 3rd inning
The angler from Kentucky battled for 25 minutes with the gargantuan fish.
The Blue Jays' most highly-regarded prospect has mowed down Double-A opposition early in the season.
The Mets ace said he swore on his children's lives that he had only sweat and rosin on his hand.
Klepper goes after the GOP congressman for his widely derided stunt in New York City this week.
HOUSTON — Matt Chapman had a home run and a double to extend his hot start to the season and Chris Bassitt carried a shutout in the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night. Bassitt (2-2) held the Astros in check for 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out five. The 34-year-old right-hander didn't allow a hit until José Abreu singled with two out in the fourth inning. The outing was a solid turnaround for Bassitt, who had
After leading the Giants to three World Series titles, four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner has struggled to a 5.23 ERA over four seasons in Arizona.
Brandon Belt's time with the Blue Jays got off to a rocky start, but the veteran slugger may finally be turning the corner.
NEW YORK (AP) — From one MVP to another — take that! Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a home run Wednesday night, leaping above the center-field fence at Yankee Stadium to keep the ball in the park before snatching it on the way down with his bare hand. With one out in the top of the first inning, Ohtani sent a high fly to deep center against New York Yankees rookie pitcher Jhony Brito. The 6-foot-7 Judge went back to the wall and jumped, a little to the right of the 408-foot sign in front of
Dave O'Brien's initial play-by-play of a walkoff hit by Alex Verdugo was as incorrect as you can get.
LAS VEGAS — As his teammates took off their gear Wednesday after practice at T-Mobile Arena, Jets forward Morgan Barron was in an adjacent room looking at the side of his face in the mirror. A nasty gash that required over 75 stitches to close wasn't pretty, but it could have been a lot worse. "His modelling days I think are over," joked teammate Brenden Dillon. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness gave Barron a "well deserved" day off but expects him to be ready for Game 2 of the Jets' first-round serie
LAS VEGAS — Jets forward Morgan Barron never had any doubt that he'd return to the ice after taking a skate to the face in the opener of Winnipeg's first-round series against Vegas on Tuesday night. He needed over 75 stitches after goaltender Laurent Brossoit's skate blade sliced him near his right eyebrow in the first period of Winnipeg's 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights. "It missed everything important and I had feeling and everything," Barron said. "So as long as they stitched me up well,
Watch the former NFL quarterback enjoying golf, football and dancing during his retirement celebration
Tom Brady continues to field questions about whether he’ll join the Miami Dolphins after both sides flirted with the possibility several years ago.
Bunting has made a crucial mistake that feels all to familiar to Leafs fans.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down the subtle art of selling high in his latest trade analyzer.
Wrexham will return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years if they beat Boreham Wood on Saturday
Ronaldo also escaped a red card from referee Michael Oliver after appearing to ‘chokeslam’ an opponent
20 years after she played Colonial, women’s golf great Annika Sorenstam discusses girls playing boys logically.
One game has been played in every NHL playoff series. It's still very early, but some teams are already in a lot better shape than others.
Daniel Cormier says the Tommy Fury fight showed how limited Jake Paul still is as a boxer.