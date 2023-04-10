X-factors & predictions for Raptors-Bulls play-in game

Imman Adan and Vijay Vem pick X-factors for the Raptors-Bulls game and offer predictions for how the play-in contest will shake out. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

IMMAN ADAN: There's just a size disadvantage here.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah, we could see DJJ at the 5. I think that is a possible one because the Bulls, if you look at their bench, outside of Vuce, it's just Drummond and DJJ in terms of their actual big men. They don't ever play Patrick Williams at the 5. He's more of a 4.

IMMAN ADAN: Not necessarily the 5, but just having bigger guys because he didn't play in that fourth quarter.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah, and that's another thing about Patrick Williams is the inconsistency. So when he doesn't play in the fourth quarter, people are not up in arms about it. Usually, they're like, OK, so he had a whatever game. But he's been really good defensively. I think that's another thing that can keep him on the court in terms of looks we can see. But that's another match-up disadvantage I was going to say.

If, let's say, you throw Scottie Barnes at the 5 and then you have DJJ at the 5, that's going to be a little rough for the Bulls. Or if you even have-- for some reason, if they put Drummond at the 5 and Scottie Barnes at the 5, that's an even worse problem. So I do think we'll see DJJ possibly at the 5 to counter Toronto, going small ball. But yeah, I would like to see a lot of Patrick Williams if he's playing well, certainly.

IMMAN ADAN: Can I ask, what do you think the Raptors should really fear? Where do you look at the Bulls and say, this is where they actually do have a match-up advantage over the Toronto Raptors?

VIJAY VEMU: I would say probably-- you said a point-- they don't have a lot of point of attack defensive defenders. I would say, letting LaVine get really hot in terms of going downhill. And then things start opening up because if you have to focus on LaVine, then DeMar can go in isolation.

And DeMar has been really good in isolation. I was going to bring him up in my X factor-- Coby White getting scorching hot from 3. That would be a really big problem for the Raptors, I feel like-- just things like that in terms of, if you focus so much on DeMar and the other guys start cooking, it's going to get bad.

IMMAN ADAN: Right, yeah, I'm with you on that. It'll be interesting. It'll be interesting. I think the Raptors have played Fred VanVleet on Zach LaVine there. So it'll be interesting to see what that match-up looks like. Let's get into it. Let's get into your X factor. You mentioned it already. What is your X factor for the Chicago Bulls here?

VIJAY VEMU: I would say it's Coby White. So his minutes have gone down this year. Obviously, they had Goran Dragic at the beginning. [INAUDIBLE] Patrick Beverley. They also have Ayo Dosunmu off the bench. Then you have Caruso. You have LaVine. So you have a bunch of guards. And sometimes, not that he doesn't get lost in the shuffle. But his [INAUDIBLE] have gone down. His point production has gone down.

But I think he's gotten better this season in terms of his offensive pallet, in terms of, he's better at [INAUDIBLE] now. Some play-making is there. He's not just a 3 point shooter. I think him having a big game is the key for the Bulls because like you said, the bench points is probably going to be a really big factor, how the two benches play.

And he's one of their only 3 point shooters. So that's another thing, is that like the Bulls need to knock down 3's if they want to be any sort of serious team in this play-in tournament. And I think it all starts with Coby White. Besides LaVine and maybe Vuce, he's probably their most consistent 3 point shooter.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah, no, I think that's great. I was interested in you saying because that makes sense. It's very similar to mine. I mentioned it. It's going to be Gary Trent Jr. for the Toronto Raptors for all of the same reasons you just laid out there. He is one of their only 3 point shooters. He's one of three guys that you trust. And his numbers just have not been great post all-star break. He's been in and out of the lineup.

But he's just not been able to shoot the ball well. He's just come back. So hopefully, the Raptors can get him back into rhythm before that play-in game on Tuesday. So yeah, all of the same reasons you just mentioned there-- the Bulls bench has thoroughly outplayed the Raptors bench. And that's just something that's a trend that we've continue to see.

And I think Gary Trent Jr. can make or break something like this. I think Scottie Barnes could also be an X factor. I think Pat Williams can also be an X factor if he's having one of his good nights as well. But I'm looking at the bench for both of these teams and saying, hey, the Bulls have been able to consistently do it. Toronto, can you show up?

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: All right, OK, so final, before we close out, what is your prediction for this play-in game? Which is so funny because it's one game. I don't know. Anything can happen.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah, there's a lot of variance that could go into it, right? We talked about that earlier. Over a seven game series, I feel like we'd have a more solid answer. But I jokingly tweeted this out last week or a couple of days ago. I was like, oh, I can't wait for the eventual 103-96 loss to the Raptors in the play-in.

I'm going to go that sort of similar route, in terms of-- I think Chicago is going to struggle a little bit to score on offense. I would be a lot more optimistic about the Bulls, frankly, if they were playing at home in terms of being able to play in front of their home crowd I think Chicago will make it close. It'll be a close game. I think it just might come down--

IMMAN ADAN: This might be a home crowd for DeMar.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah, it might be.

IMMAN ADAN: A lot of fans do not want them making the playoffs. So you might just get that.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah, so I think Chicago will keep it close, though it'll come down to the last few possessions. If Toronto is able to control the offensive boards and get those extra possessions, that might be game. You can trust their defense a lot more than Chicago's. Yeah, I think Toronto wins. But it's going to be a pretty close game.