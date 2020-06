In "The X Change Rate," award-winning drag queen, entertainer and TV personality Monét X Change brings her signature wit, heart and style to BUILD Series. In honor of Pride Month, Monét hosted a special panel discussion with Diego Sanchez of PFLAG National, Maria Sjödin of Outright International, Alphonso David of Human Rights Campaign and Stuart Milk and Miriam Richter of the Harvey Milk Foundation.

