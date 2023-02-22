Wyoming Trooper Narrowly Avoids Being Hit by 'Out-of-Control' Semi-Truck

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was nearly hit by a commercial semi-truck on I-80 near Rawlins, the highway patrol said on February 21.

Dashcam video shows the trooper running from the path of what the highway patrol said was an “out-of-control” vehicle.

“The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median,” the highway patrol said. “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.” Credit: Wyoming Highway Patrol via Storyful