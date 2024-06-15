Wyatt Langford's RBI single
Wyatt Langford laces a single to center field, scoring Nathaniel Lowe in the top of the 1st inning and extending the Rangers' lead to 2-0
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Tarheels take the first win of the tournament with a single from outfielder Vance Honeycutt to score the winning run in a walk-off.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share a one-stroke lead going into Round 2 of the U.S. Open.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Redick hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
Jerry West died on Wednesday morning. He was 86.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the Vikings earlier this offseason.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.