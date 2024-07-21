Wyatt Langford's RBI double
Wyatt Langford lines an RBI double to left field, plating Marcus Semien and narrowing the Orioles' lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the 8th
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at all 30 teams’ needs going into the MLB trade deadline, as well as make their picks for this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
In today's edition: MLB's second half begins, The Open's surprising leader, SEC football players' big payday, F1 is set up for an exciting second half, and more.
Jordan Love might give Green Bay more years of QB excellence.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
Boutte is free and clear in the eyes of Louisiana, but the NFL has yet to weigh in.
The national anthem was, well, interesting on Monday in Arlington, Texas.
Cameron Payne has agreed to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks. He will sign for the veteran minimum's exception.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
Tedford missed the team's bowl game at the end of 2023 because of medical concerns.
Prior to the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia, many people were stuck outside closed gates, which had earlier been breached by "unruly" un-ticketed fans.
The victory is the second of the season for the 2023 Cup Series champion.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?