WWII Warplanes Fly Over Arizona to Honor VE Day

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force conducted a flyover on May 8, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

The flyover also honored the Arizonans weathering the storm of COVID-19, with three historic warplanes flying over the Phoenix metro area.

Footage shows a formation of the three warplanes – a B-17 Flying Fortress, B25 Mitchell, and C-47 Skytrain – soaring over Chandler, Arizona, as a row of policemen observe from below. Credit: Chandler Police Department via Storyful