WWE Legend Sid 'Vicious' Eudy Passes Away at 63
The wrestler has sadly passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with cancer, his family announced on Monday.
The wrestler has sadly passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with cancer, his family announced on Monday.
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
Veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the New England Patriots.
Who will start at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 1 against the Bengals?
Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris died after battling an acute illness that required hospitalization. He was 70 years old.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
There are 16 men's Division I college soccer players and 44 women on the Hermann Trophy watch list, announced Thursday.
The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014 and have done so only once since 2009.
Nedoroscik had been training for the Olympics for years, and he’s looking forward to bringing some of those skills to the dance floor as well.
She's got a long way to go to catch Diana Taurasi.
Week 0 is almost here! To kick off the 2024 college football season, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview the first big matchup of the 2024 season. They discuss the storylines to know heading into the battle between Florida State and Georgia Tech, breaking down what to expect from their showdown in Ireland.
Next stop, Hall of Fame for Joey Votto?
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein check in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
Williams did not play in the first half of the WNBA season while with her French national team for the Olympics.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, the expected outcome still seems likely. In New England? Not so much.