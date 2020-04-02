Wuhan enjoys its signature noodles as the city comes back to life
Wuhan noodles are back on the menu
Location: Wuhan, China
After more than two months stuck inside
Wuhan residents are flocking back to noodle shops
for a steaming hot bowl of the city's signature dish
‘Re gan’ noodles - meaning 'hot' and 'dry' are made with:
curly flour noodles
pickled carrots
sesame paste
(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) UNIDENTIFIED LOCAL RESIDENT, SAYING:
"I’m not used to having these noodles again. I've only just gotten used to life without noodles. Life at that time was less joyful. Now, I can eat them whenever I want. I have been indoors for more than two months. I heard from other people that these noodles were being sold for breakfast, so I came out to get some.’’
China announced that Wuhan’s lockdown
will officially be lifted on April 8