WSSU wins 2023 CIAA Men's Basketball Championship
WSSU wins 2023 CIAA Men's Basketball Championship
WSSU wins 2023 CIAA Men's Basketball Championship
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The celebration surrounding Damian Lillard’s record-breaking performance was short-lived. Lillard set franchise and career marks with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers in the Portland Trail Blazers' 131 -114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. “I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people,” Lillard said, “when I’m in attack mode.” But soon after the streamers fell to the court and the crowd headed fo
The Maple Leafs added some solid depth pieces on Monday, acquiring defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty from the Blackhawks.
The Olympic gymnast celebrated with loved ones in the Central American country, which she previously referred to as her "second home."
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Deontay Wilder was among those to question the performance of Hector Afu
Former GMs weigh in on Dolphins’ looming Tua decision
EDMONTON — There’s a small section of the West Edmonton Mall reserved for luxury, high-end retailers, where you can look at Rolex watches, Tiffany jewelry or Louis Vuitton bags. Imagine walking through there with a credit card in your wallet that’s so maxed out, it will get declined if you tried to buy a pack of gum. That’s how Oilers president and general manager Ken Holland has got to be feeling approaching the NHL's trade deadline. The Oilers are so stretched when it comes to the salary cap,
The reigning NBA champions are already without Stephen Curry and could lose Draymond Green for an extended period too.
Charles Howell III started brightly in Mexico and improved in each round, cruising to his first LIV Golf victory.
Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
The Washington Commanders announced on Monday that they have released quarterback Carson Wentz.
LIV Golf has slammed down the shutters and revealed that no new signings will be competing in the 2023 season.
The 35-year-old played a series of long matches in Doha.
From $40 burgers to four-hour traffic, Insider's author experienced a handful of disappointments on Colorado's ski slopes this winter.
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
The other umpires reportedly apologized for Bucknor's behavior.
The 2023 Formula One season gets under way in Bahrain, at the Bahrain International Circuit just outside of Sakhir.
The bad news for Max Verstappen's rivals heading into the Formula One season is that Red Bull's car could even be better. It's scary to think that Red Bull could head into next weekend's season-opening race, held on the same circuit, with none of the reliability woes that saw Verstappen fail to finish two of the first three races in 2022.
The new Formula One season is nearly upon us, with pre-season testing completed in Bahrain and the first grand prix of the year at the same track the following week, on Sunday March 5.
The Princess of Wales also posed for photos (taken with a disposable camera!) with a Team England player at the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match over the weekend