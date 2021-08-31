WSSU football opener canceled due to COVID-19
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slammed in four runs with a pair of homers, but he shared the spotlight with his Blue Jays teammates George Springer and Robbie Ray on Monday.
Melodie Daoust scored twice to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Switzerland in a women's world hockey championship semifinal Monday.
The Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer-sheet drama and everything surrounding it is great for a league constantly starving for intriguing off-ice narratives.
Ross Atkins believes his Blue Jays have put their recent slump behind them and will make another playoff push in the final five weeks of 2021.
Paul might be calling it quits after his fourth pro fight.
After sharing a particularly vulnerable message on Sunday, Naomi Osaka began her pursuit of another Grand Slam at the US Open.
The American's epic playoff defeat came after an ill-tempered moment with rival, Patrick Cantlay. Check it out here.
In recent weeks, the front office and Siakam's agent have refuted trade rumours. Here's the biggest reason to believe the Raptors forward is staying put.
If Robbie Ray's dominance wasn't clear before, it is now. Here's the Blue Jays lefty's case for AL Cy Young.
Athletes should feel empowered to express the emotional toll of public pressure. But hearing some boos from passionate fans is simply part of being a professional baseball player.
Arizona signed the former Patriots Super Bowl hero to help offset the departure of Patrick Peterson.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
Silva died after being bucked off a bull at an event featuring up-and-coming PBR riders.
With the departure of Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner has a huge opportunity in front of him.
Jayson Tatum recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics, where he wore Kobe Bryant's No. 10.
After providing us with a sleeper draft pick from every NFL squad, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the potential busts.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitchers Martín Pérez and Matt Barnes were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, and the list grew after a 6-1 loss. Manager Alex Cora said left-hander Josh Taylor was considered to be a close contact and will quarantined. First baseman coach Tom Goodwin is also considered a close contact, while coach Ramon Vazquez tested positive. Cora said before the game that the left-handed Pérez had tested positive. The news abou
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A.J. Alexy won his major league debut pitching one-hit ball through five shutout innings while DJ Peters, Leody Taveras and Nick Solak homered in consecutive innings as the Texas Rangers hung on to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Monday. Alexy (1-0) allowed only a second-inning double to C.J. Cron. The 23-year-old who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day struck out four and walked three throwing 81 pitches. Alexy helped himself in the fifth following
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 Monday night to stretch their winning streak to four games. Brad Miller also went deep and Ronald Torreyes added a bases-loaded triple for Philadelphia, which improved to 7-1 at Nationals Park this season. Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has dropped three in a row, five of its last six and 19 of 25. Harper, who signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with Philad
The union agreed to weekly testing, but continues to urge for daily testing of its players.