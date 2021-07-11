WSJ Opinion: Teachers Unions Push Toward Critical Race Theory
Journal Editorial Report: Convention votes signal their goal is to put CRT in curriculums. Image: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Unruly fans caused some scary scenes outside Wembley.
Novak Djokovic is one of the best to ever play tennis, and now he's got the numbers to prove it.
That's one way to end a trilogy.
Police say they found a large stash of weapons and ammo in an 8th floor room.
Mosley arrives in Orlando with a strong reputation for player development.
Watson said he's vaccinated but is unable to play because he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The former president had ringside seats at UFC 264.
Not the best start for Kevin Durant and co.
Lionel Messi was 0-for-9 at major tournaments, often by no fault of his own. At the 10th attempt, Argentina finally toppled Brazil and won the 2021 Copa America.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
The man walked in to the Spice Girls.
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ England is leading Italy 1-0 at halftime in the European Championship final after wingback Luke Shaw scored in the second minute. A cross from Kieran Trippier found Shaw at the far post and he shot it in on the half-volley. Shaw’s goal was the quickest scored in a European Championship final. Italy had a chance for an equalizer in the eighth minute but forward Lorenzo Insigne’s free kick sailed over the crossbar. Federico Chiesa came closer in th
SEATTLE (AP) — All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners was placed on the injured list on Sunday. However, it's possible that he could still participate in the upcoming All-Star Game festivities in Denver. Manager Scott Servais said he couldn’t comment on Kikuchi’s status “for a number of different reasons,” but that he was “not that concerned with where’s he’s at.” “I still think he’s planning on heading over to the All-Star Game,” Servais said. No other details were available abo
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record with nine strikeouts to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. And then he struck out Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also each swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia struck out looking, Kevan Smith struck out swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes to end the
McGregor's sad post-fight diatribe sounded more like a guy begging to stay relevant than the guy who took the MMA world by storm. Will the Conor of old ever re-emerge after his latest stunning defeat?
Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club. Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances. He becomes the 14th coach in Magic history — 15th if including Billy Donovan, who was hired by the Magic but never coached a game, instead returning to his job at the time with the Florida Gators. The 42-year
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning with a left forearm contusion. The team said X-rays were negative. Mountcastle was hit by a Dylan Cease pitch in the first inning. After head athletic trainer Brian Ebel examined him for several minutes, Mountcastle remained in the game to run. However, Pat Valaika replaced him at first to begin the following inning. Mountcastle is hitting .255 with 14 homers an
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox signed reliever Matt Barnes to a two-year deal that runs through the 2023 season, the club said Sunday. The 31-year-old Barnes is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and has 19 saves for the Red Sox in 23 opportunities this season. He was one of five Boston players selected for the All-Star Game. It will be his first All-Star appearance. Barnes has spent his entire career with Boston, which selected him No. 19 overall in the 2011 draft from UConn. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hu
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Toronto Arrows wrapped up a difficult Major League Rugby season spent entirely on the road with a 28-17 loss to the New England Free Jacks on Sunday. Mistakes and an inability to defend New England's rolling maul on the day cost Toronto, which scored 14 late points after going down 28-3. The Arrows (5-11-0) have spent the last four months south of the border, sharing facilities with Rugby ATL in suburban Atlanta because of pandemic-related travel restrictions. Most of the Arr
BOSTON (AP) — Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Sunday at Boston and placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with three of his teammates. Nola (6-5) was scheduled to start in the interleague series finale against the Red Sox before the All-Star break. The Phillies announced before the game that Nola was scratched and replaced with right-hander Brandon Kintzler for Sunday’s start. In addition to Nola, third-baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after t