WSJ Opinion: Pelosi Passes Build Back Better

The Canadian Press

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo’s latest brilliant assist and a long-range thunderbolt from Rodri led Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League, lifting the defending champions back to within three points of leader Chelsea on Sunday. Raheem Sterling was the recipient of an outside-of-the-foot pass by Cancelo that pierced Everton’s defense, with the England winger providing a sidefooted finish into the corner in the 44th minute. Cancelo is proving to be City’s bigges