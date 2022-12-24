WSJ Opinion: Misses of the Year
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We
DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a
MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over
Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th
Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w
VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam
EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg
NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before
CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a