WSJ Opinion: Hits and Misses of the Week
Journal Editorial Report: The week's worst and best from Kim Strassel, Bill McGurn and Dan Henninger. Images: Reuters/AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly
Journal Editorial Report: The week's worst and best from Kim Strassel, Bill McGurn and Dan Henninger. Images: Reuters/AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly
The Commander of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said that Russian soldiers are not "stupid" and capable of "stubborn and cruel" resistance.
Shop the itty-bitty, Hollywood-loved style starting at $21.
According to The Athletic, a power struggle emerged between Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan.
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
Lindsay Gavin, 40, went to the hospital for heart palpitations. She was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which often has no symptoms.
‘Two loaves of bread, a lettuce, two brioches, one pat of butter, two bottles of milk, some soup, cheese, biscuits, a bar of chocolate, eggs, loo roll…’ Francis Lalane is reading out his shopping list. It’s 11am and the small supermarket in the centre of Landais, a village in Dax in south-west France, is in the thick of the pre-lunch rush. Locals are arriving two by two, collecting a little red trolley from the porch and making their way at a sedate pace around the shelves.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated the Wagner mercenary force and the Russian army for what he called the "liberation" of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which Russia calls by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk. In a statement published on the Kremlin website, Putin said that the battle - the longest and bloodiest of the 15-month war - had ended in a Russian victory, and that all those who had excelled in it on Moscow's side would be given state awards. "The Head of State congratulated Wagner's assault groups, as well as all members of the units of the Russian Armed Forces who provided them with the necessary support and cover on their flanks, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk (Bakhmut)," the statement said.
The Democratic prosecutor for a Florida county was suspended by DeSantis, a move he believes has been chilling for democracy. "No one else should have to adjust their behavior to the whims of the dictator," he said.
The mother of three welcomed her youngest child with husband John Legend earlier this year
(Bloomberg) -- Saturday’s “What the Folkstival” outdoor concert was meant to kick off in the early afternoon in a Beijing suburb near the airport, with 10 live acts, including foreign performers, playing “acoustic music to soothe your soul.” Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy’s Surprise G-7 Stop Unnerves Critical Brazilian LeaderZelenskiy Signals Bakhmut Falling, Russian Casualties HighYellen Doubts US Could Still Pay All of Its Bills by June 15Hedge Funds’ Ultra-Bearish Oil Bets Signal US Recess
Pop star has experienced some extreme weather conditions during her Eras tour of North America
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
Trudeau goes viral for striking 'manner legs' pose during South Korea visitYONHAP, AP
A team studying the ancient Mayan civilization has found they created cities connected by over superhighways, The Washington Post reported
The power couple’s Malibu purchase shattered the state’s previous record
The perfect sartorial hybrid of business in the front, party in the back.
Robert De Niro blasted Donald Trump as a “stupid” man during the Cannes Film Festival press conference for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” comparing the former president to the twisted power player he portrays in Martin Scorsese’s crime epic, which premiered on Saturday night. De Niro admits he struggled to connect with William Hale, saying […]
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was forced to take starter Alek Manoah out of a game on Saturday after accidentally making a second mount visit in a single inning.
The internet's murmurs of dating rumors between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian got some serious cold water tossed on them by Brady's rep, Page Six, and Entertainment Tonight this afternoon.
Ukraine will soon unleash a stealthy exploding robotic submarine against the Russian Navy.