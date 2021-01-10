WSJ Opinion: The GOP After Trump
Lamar Jackson's wheels tied the game against the Titans after a difficult first half.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is looking to save his reputation against a Saints team looking for their second Super Bowl win of the Drew Brees era.
Connor McDavid knows what it looks like to some. Millionaire hockey players travelling province to province for games when everyone else is asked to refrain from doing anything remotely similar as the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wreaks personal and financial havoc from coast to coast to coast. "It's unprecedented times," McDavid said. "We're not blind to understand that we're very lucky to be able to come into work to play the game that we love." But the captain of the Edmonton Oilers — the sport's superstar of superstars — also wants critics to understand that among the reasons the NHL is giving it a shot is to try and add some normalcy to what is looking like an increasingly dark winter of 2021. "People are stuck at home and they need something to do," McDavid said. "We're going to play every other day for the next four or five months. "We're putting our bodies on the line not only for each other, but the fans." The NHL's shortened 56-game season, which includes a one-time-only North Division consisting of Canada's seven teams to avoid crossing the border — fans also won't be allowed into arenas as things stand — is set to begin Wednesday. Players have been tested every day during training camp, and that will continue for at least the first four weeks of the schedule. And when teams head out on the road, they'll be restricted to the hotel and arena. No restaurants or mixing with the general population allowed. "It's to keep us safe," Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. "It's to keep the people in the community safe." By contrast, a person could fly from Toronto to Edmonton or Winnipeg to Ottawa tomorrow and not face any restrictions upon arrival. "It's not apples to apples," Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said. "We're getting tested every single day. "I'm aware that it's not easy for anybody, but it is what it is." Like a number of league executives, Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was on some of the conference calls as the NHL, the players' association and various levels of government hashed out public health protocols acceptable to all parties. "It's not something that's taken lightly," he said of playing in a pandemic. "Having sports is about more than the wins and the losses. I think it's about a mental psyche of a community, a mental psyche of a society. "I think everyone's looking for something to make them feel good." But is it fair that professional athletes get to play and earn a living as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, the country creeps towards 17,000 deaths, businesses fail and amateur sports — from minor hockey to gymnastics — remain on ice? "I understand that there are people against it," Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza said. "We're all very cognizant of the fact that we're lucky we're allowed to keep working." "It's not lost on us what's going on outside our four walls," Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving added of the optics. "We've taken every precaution we possibly can to do this as safely and responsibly in the time that we're in. I understand there will be different views, and I respect those. "But I think as a league we've taken every possible consideration." The NHL pulled off the restart to its pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season in August and September thanks to tightly controlled bubbles that resulted in zero positive tests in Toronto and Edmonton. While the upcoming campaign will have plenty of measures in place, it's not the same level of protection. U.S.-based teams have also being aligned in newly formed divisions, and like the franchises north of the border, will only play against those clubs to cut down on travel and the chance of infection. But there have already been cracks. The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice out of "an abundance of caution." Then on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason. No members of Canadian teams have so far tested positive during camp. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said the rules and protocols actually go beyond the players to include their own personal bubbles, which in turn should create team bubbles that, while not as secure as the summer, it's hoped will further limit risk of exposure. "The protocols that are in place are extremely restricted to not only them, but their families, and where they're permitted to go and what they're permitted to do," Dubas said. "Hopefully as we get near the end of everything, we'll be able to have fans back in our building and enjoy things in the spring and summer as normal as possible. But first and foremost is the health and safety of everybody." Montreal winger Brendan Gallagher said apart from raising spirits, playing can help to boost a struggling economy. "There's so many people who rely on these games," he said. "It's a game for us, but for a lot of people it's a business. When you look at these provinces that are bleeding for money right now, they need these games. "We are in the entertainment business, but it's a business, and money needs to be made. Hopefully we can get through this thing and everyone can stay safe, but we have a job to do and we've been asked to do it. We're happy to oblige. " And while a section of society will no doubt be opposed, the race for the Stanley Cup is now right around the corner. "Some people may not love the idea that we're able to travel and play," McDavid said. "But we're lucky to be able to come into work and do it for the fans sitting at home." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
A lock for the Hall of Fame, the quarterback's two-decade career could be in its final month.
Deshaun Watson is reportedly unhappy with how the Texans have gone about hiring their new GM.
The Vancouver Canucks have cancelled their training camp practices and workouts Sunday due to potential exposure to COVID-19.The Canucks said in a release the cancellation was made "out of abundance of caution" and provided no further details.The Canucks' decision comes as NHL teams gear up for an abbreviated 56-game season that is set to start Wednesday, when the Canucks are scheduled to visit the Edmonton Oilers.Vancouver is the fourth team to have its training camp affected by COVID-19.The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice due to possible exposure. On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason.The governments of the five provinces where the NHL has a presence have given approval for Canadian teams to play at their home arenas this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press
Kyle Lowry will forever be remembered as a Raptor but with Toronto's season starting so poorly, the chances of the 34-year-old being traded at the deadline are certainly more than zero.
A Golf Channel microphone picked up the golfer's muttered reaction.
A lot of signs point to the 2021 NFL combine moving — or perhaps being reimagined in a different form.
Sportsnet's Chris Johnston stops by to get excited about the NHL's North Division and dish on the Maple Leafs.
The Latest on wild-card Sunday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST):3:10 p.m.The Tennessee Titans have ended the Baltimore Ravens' run of 17 unanswered points with a short field goal after stalling at the Baltimore 4.Stephen Gostkowski's 25-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter pulled the Titans to 17-13.After that, Justin Tucker was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt.After going up 10-0, the Titans ran seven plays for minus-7 yards in the second and third quarters as the Ravens got a field goal and two touchdown runs to take a 17-10 lead.The Ravens have held NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to 29 yards on 14 carries.___2:50 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens have taken their first lead at Tennessee.Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins broke a 10-10 halftime tie with a 4-yard touchdown run that capped Baltimore's 77-yard drive to open the second half.Justin Tucker's extra point made it 17-10.The Ravens have scored 17 straight points after falling behind 10-0 in the first half.The Ravens are the only NFL team in the last four seasons not to win a game after trailing by double digits.___2:30 p.m.Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have shaken off their sluggish start in their AFC wild card game at Tennessee to tie the game at 10-all at halftime.The Ravens scored 10 straight points after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.The Titans have matched their season high with four sacks of Jackson. But Jackson broke loose on third-and-9 and scampered 48 yards for the tying touchdown.That was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the playoffs since Colin Kaepernick went 56 yards for the 49ers against the Packers on Jan. 12, 2013.NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry has just 18 yards on 10 carries so far for the Titans. Henry rushed for 2,027 rushing yards this season, the fifth-most in NFL history.___2:10 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens have erased an early 10-0 deficit in their AFC wild card game at Tennessee.Lamar Jackson raced for a 48-yard touchdown on third-and-9 to tie the game after Justin Tucker got the Ravens on the board with a 33-yard field goal.Jackson is the first quarterback in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing season.He had 1,005 yards rushing this season after rushing for 1,206 yards in 2019.And he's led all NFL players in yards-per-rush in each of the last two seasons. That number was 6.9 yards in 2019 and 6.3 yards in 2020.___1:40 p.m.Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass on on a ball that looked like it intended for the Titans cornerback instead of Ravens receiver Miles Boykin.Butler's takeaway led to a 45-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, who was activated off the reserve/covid-19 list earlier this week. That gave Tennessee a 10-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter of their AFC wild card game.This was Butler’s first playoff interception since Super Bowl 49 when he picked off Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line in the closing seconds to preserve New England’s 28-24 win over the Seahawks.Tennessee forced three turnovers in beating Baltimore in the divisional round a year ago. The Titans led the NFL with a plus-11 in turnover margin with Butler tied for the team-lead with four interceptions during the regular season.___1:30 p.m.The Titans have taken the lead in their AFC wild-card game with the Baltimore Ravens.Both teams opened with a three-and-out. Then the Titans went on a 10-play, 70-yard drive with Ryan Tannehill throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 5:39 left in the first quarter.Malcolm Butler intercepted Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' ensuing possession.Tannehill threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns this season. He has started this game completing 6 of 7 for 70 yards, and Brown has been his best target with 52 yards receiving on three catches.The Ravens have been putting five and six defenders on the line to slow down NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He has five carries for just seven yards to open this game.The road team has won each of the first four playoff games between these teams. Tennessee won in Baltimore last year in the divisional round, upsetting the then-No. 1 seeded Ravens.___1:10 p.m.The Cleveland Browns have no new positive COVID-19 tests Sunday after nearly a week of issues leading into their first playoff game in almost two decades.The Browns will be without coach Kevin Stefanski for Sunday night’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh. He tested positive with the virus Tuesday along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, who will also miss the game.Top cornerback Denzel Ward won’t play either after testing positive. The Browns did get safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith back to face the Steelers.It’s not yet known if they’ll have All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin. He was listed as questionable with an “illness” and travelled separately to Pittsburgh.In addition to Stefanski, the Browns are also without several assistants, including offensive line coach Bill Callahan.Cleveland is making its first playoff appearance since the 2002 season. The Browns are facing two other major droughts: They’ve lost 17 straight at Heinz Field and haven’t won a road playoff game since 1969.___12:50 p.m.The Ravens-Titans playoff game features two of the NFL’s best ground games.The Titans are led by running back Derrick Henry, who’s 2,027 rushing yards this season was the fifth-most in NFL history. Henry led the league with 17 touchdown runs.Henry ran for 195 yards in the Titans’ 28-12 win over Baltimore in last year’s playoffs. That was his third career playoff game with 150 or more rushing yards, one game shy of Hall of Famer Terrell Davis’ record.The Ravens rushed for 404 yards at Cincinnati last weekend, the fourth-highest single-game total since 1950.Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards in multiple seasons.And Baltimore rookie running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He’s had a TD run in each of his last six games.___12:20 p.m.It's Day 2 of the NFL's wild card weekend beginning with a rematch from last year when the Ravens visit the TitansThat's followed up by the Bears visiting the Saints and the night game pits the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh. The Browns are making their first playoff appearance since 2002.To advance, the Browns will have to end a 17-game losing streak at Pittsburgh.In Saturday's wild card games, the Bills edged the Colts 27-24, the Rams won at Seattle 30-20 and Tampa Bay won at Washington 31-23.That was the Buccaneers' first playoff victory since they beat Oakland in Super Bowl 37 on Jan. 26, 2003.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards likely will be without centre Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.Bryant is one of only two players who started all 10 games so far this season for the Wizards. He got hurt after incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the Wizards’ loss to the Heat on Saturday night.An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the partial tear. The Wizards have not announced when Bryant will have surgery or given an exact timeline for his recovery, but the rehabilitation process following ACL tears and surgery typically take several months at a minimum.“I just know one thing about TB: He’s a great kid that works hard, plays with passion, gives you everything he has,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.Bryant has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 65% shooting this season.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The biggest mismatch in the tournament's nearly 150-year history gave us an ambience and inspiration you never really see.
Dana White wants one more fight from Khabib. Maybe versus Conor McGregor?
The biggest mismatch in the FA Cup’s 150-year history delivered a predictably brutal result as Tottenham showed no mercy to an eighth-tier opponent whose lineup featured a garbage collector and a factory worker. It was left, then, to Crawley to provide the so-called “giant killing” long associated with the storied competition, with a British reality TV star helping the fourth-tier team complete a stunning 3-0 win over Leeds. On a classic day in the world’s oldest club knockout competition, Tottenham's stars entered the humble surroundings of Rossett Park — a cosy ground located alongside a row of townhouses, from which horn-blaring residents got a free view of the action — and came away with a 5-0 victory over Marine, a team of part-timers 161 places lower in English soccer’s pyramid. A first-half hat trick from Carlos Vinicius, who was filling in as striker for Harry Kane, settled any early nerves among Tottenham's players who dressed for the game in a makeshift locker room that is usually a bar. For the locals watching the game from behind a wall or metal fencing — some with a glass of wine in their hands — there was the treat of Gareth Bale coming on as a second-half substitute. So, the dream is over for Marine, though a match broadcast live in 40 territories worldwide will be a huge money-spinner and potential life-changer for a tiny club from England’s northwest whose world has been turned upside down amid a pandemic that prevented any fans from attending the biggest game in its history. For Crawley, the road to Wembley Stadium is still very much open, with the dominant win over Leeds proving a fairy-tale moment for one of its late substitutes, in particular. Summing up the “magic of the FA Cup” — a phrase often trotted out at the third-round stage of the competition when the country’s top teams enter — was the sight of Mark Wright coming on for Crawley in the final minutes for his debut in professional soccer. The 33-year-old Wright has taken part in reality TV shows “The Only Way Is Essex,” “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” and “Strictly Come Dancing” but has continued to pursue his dream of becoming a soccer player, and joined Crawley last month on a non-contract basis in a move that is being documented in a BBC program. For some, Wright’s late showing summed up a triumph of perseverance. For others, it simply capped a humiliating day for Leeds and its widely admired Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, whose record in three seasons in the FA Cup reads: played three, lost three. “He was very complimentary afterward,” Crawley manager John Yems said of Bielsa, “but I suppose when you lose 3-0, you can’t be anything but.” Among the scorers for Crawley was Nick Tsaroulla, who was released by Tottenham after being involved in a car crash in 2017 that led to him being out of football for a year. After some time at Brentford, Tsaroulla is making his way in the game at Crawley and was in tears after the full-time whistle having scored his first senior goal. There were no such fairy tales in the games involving Chelsea and Manchester City, who dealt much better with lower-league opposition — albeit at home. Timo Werner scored for the first time in 13 games to help Chelsea to a 4-0 win over fourth-tier Morecambe. Kai Havertz, another Germany international struggling for form, also netted at Stamford Bridge. City manager Pep Guardiola fielded a strong team — including star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne — and was rewarded with a 3-0 win over second-tier Birmingham, with Bernardo Silva scoring the first two goals. Sergio Aguero was expected to start for City but the striker had to miss the game because he was in isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, sixth-tier Chorley eliminated second-tier Derby and Premier League team West Bromwich Albion was ousted by third-division Blackpool. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
The New York Jets' quickly growing list of head coaching candidates got a little longer Sunday.Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll interviewed with the team a day after he helped Josh Allen lead the Bills to their first playoff victory since December 1995.The 45-year-old Daboll has become a popular name among clubs looking for a new coach. He met with the Jets remotely and was expected to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers later Sunday.Daboll is the fifth known candidate to speak with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase after two seasons last Sunday. New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady.The Jets are also expected to interview Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus — whose Colts lost 27-24 to Daboll's Bills — and former cornerback and current New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn.Daboll has earned respect around the league for his work, in particular, with Allen the past three seasons. The Bills quarterback has developed from a big-armed but raw rookie first-round pick in 2018 to garnering MVP consideration this season. Buffalo had the NFL's second-ranked overall offence, behind only Kansas City.The Bills beat Indianapolis 27-24 on Saturday, with Allen throwing two touchdown passes and running for another score to lead Buffalo to its first post-season win in a quarter century.Daboll, who interviewed for the Browns' vacancy last year, began his coaching career in 1997 as a volunteer assistant at William & Mary before joining Nick Saban's staff at Michigan State for two years as a graduate assistant. His first NFL gig came in 2000 as a defensive assistant for New England and Bill Belichick, who promoted him to wide receivers coach in 2002.He joined former Patriots assistant Eric Mangini's staff with the Jets in 2007, working as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons. Daboll then had stints as an offensive co-ordinator with Cleveland (2009-10), again under Mangini, as well as Miami (2011) and Kansas City (2012) before returning to the Patriots as the tight ends coach.Daboll rejoined Saban, this time at Alabama, in 2017 as the offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach while helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship with then-freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
CROSBY, England — Marine's part-time players had been holding off Tottenham for 20 minutes when apprentice plumber Neil Kengni spotted his chance.Some 30 yards (meters) from the goal of Joe Hart, who has played at a World Cup for England, Kengni unleashed a shot.Surely the semiprofessional eighth-tier club could not take the lead against the Premier League's fourth-place team? Only the crossbar spared the blushes of Hart and Tottenham.But incredibly, Tottenham still took 24 minutes to go in front in the biggest mismatch in FA Cup history as Carlos Vinícius broke the unexpectedly long deadlock on Sunday before scoring a hat trick.It didn't always look like 161 places separated these sides in the English football pyramid as Marine defended valiantly against the 2019 Champions League runners-up.Tottenham went on to win 5-0 but that is only the same goal margin the London club beat Manchester United by earlier in the Premier League season.This was the ultimate culture shock for the millionaires of Tottenham. They changed in a wedding venue that's part of Marine Travel Arena. Unlike Tottenham's new $1.5 billion arena, this is a sparse venue crammed between two streets of red-brick terraced houses with one small stand. Due to the pandemic, the only supporters able to watch in person were in the gardens of Rossett Road separated from the narrow touchline by a low, brick wall.A few supporters stood on the wall and peered through the fence struck over Jose Mourinho and the Tottenham bench. Others climbed trees to gain any vantage point and blasted horns. The best view of the Tottenham players was in the streets of this Liverpool commuter town as fans lined the roads — despite the country being in a coronavirus lockdown — to see the team bus arrive.While Harry Kane was left behind in London, this was still a Tottenham side packed with international stars, including Gareth Bale — one of the world's most expensive players. Yet even a trip to Marine saw Bale's frustrations continue with a free kick saved by goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant.A moment of Tottenham history was created not just by playing the fixture but by Alfie Devine at 16 years and 163 becoming the team's youngest-ever scorer.It was the only goal in the second half after fellow Brazilian Lucas Moura had also scored from a free kick before the break.This was no rout or humiliation for the Marine players who will go back to their day jobs, uncertain when they will play again with their league on hold during the new lockdown.And when the final whistle blew after a valiant display they went over the thank the fans peering from Rossett Road gardens.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are focusing on five candidates to replace John Elway as general manager, including three with Denver roots and two who are Black: Terry Fontenot of the Saints and Champ Kelly of the Bears.Team president and CEO Joe Ellis said last week it was “very important” for the Broncos to consider minority candidates in searching for John Elway’s replacement as GM.“I think your organization gets better with diversity,” Ellis said, “and diversity is a lot of things. It’s people of different races, it’s people with different opinions, it’s people that add value in different ways.“The Denver Broncos player roster is 75% black. We’re getting better at diversity as an organization, but we’re nowhere near where we need to be,” Ellis said. “This is a chance to interview and learn, and who knows, maybe arrive at a candidate with great diversity.”The Broncos completed their first round of virtual interviews Sunday with in-house candidate Brian Stark, their college scouting director.Fontenot interviewed Saturday, as did Patriots executive Dave Ziegler, who broke into the NFL with the Broncos in 2010. Kelly and Vikings executive George Paton interviewed for the job Friday.Finalists are expected to meet in-person next week with the Broncos’ search committee of Elway, Ellis, head coach Vic Fangio and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth.Elway is moving into more of an overseer's role as vice-president of football operations in 2021 and has pledged to remove himself from the day-to-day decisions on the draft, free agency and roster while maintaining a say on the bigger decisions facing the franchise.In the short term, those could include: whether to exercise Von Miller’s 2021 option; re-signing or re-tagging safety Justin Simmons and Drew Lock’s status as starting QB after a so-so second season in which he led the league with 18 turnovers despite missing three games and most of a fourth.Looming over the $3 billion franchise is a family feud that has simmered for years and has led to a court case next summer in which a judge will consider a lawsuit challenging the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen.Ellis has said the franchise could be sold if Bowlen's children don't all agree on Brittany Bowlen becoming controlling owner.Elway, 60, has been Broncos GM since 2011, leading Denver to a 96-74 record, five AFC West titles, two AFC championships and the franchise’s third Super Bowl title to go with the two he won at the end of a Hall of Fame playing career in the 1980s and ’90s.The Broncos have failed to reach the playoffs in the five seasons since beating Carolina 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 and they’ve churned through 10 quarterbacks since Peyton Manning’s 2016 retirement.That, of course, includes practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton, who was pressed into duty when the Broncos’ four QBs were disqualified for a game against the Saints in November over COVID-19 concerns.The Broncos have gone 12-20 under Fangio, including 5-11 in 2020 when they were beset by a spate of injuries.In addition to Stark, Kelly and Ziegler both have Denver roots.Ziegler was a Broncos player personnel assistant and area scout in 2011 and pro scout in 2012. He has spent the past eight seasons in New England, where he was assistant pro scouting director from 2013-15, pro personnel director from 2016-19 and last season assumed his current role as assistant director of player personnel.Kelly, the Bears’ assistant director of player personnel, spent eight seasons in Denver’s personnel department from 2007-14. He started out as an area scout in Denver before becoming assistant director of pro personnel. His time in Chicago overlapped with Fangio’s stint as Bears defensive co-ordinator from 2015-18.Fontenot is the Saints’ vice-president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel. He’s spent 18 seasons in New Orleans.Paton is the Vikings’ vice-president of player personnel and assistant general manager. He’s spent the past 14 seasons in Minneapolis, including the past six in his current position.Stark has eight years of experience in Denver, where he’s been the director of college scouting since 2017.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
MADRID — Cádiz ended a five-game winless streak by defeating 10-man Alavés 3-1 in the Spanish league on Sunday.The promoted club from southern Spain was coming off two consecutive draws and three losses in La Liga. Its last league win had been at home against Barcelona in December.Álex Fernández put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute and Joselu equalized for Alavés from the penalty spot in the 23rd before Anthony Lozano netted in the 56th and Álvaro Negredo added to the lead the 68th.Aláves, winless in its past three matches in all competitions, had defender Alberto “Tachi” Rodríguez sent off with a second yellow card in the 50th.Cádiz stayed in ninth place with the victory. Alavés was 14th.Atlético Madrid remains atop the league after its game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday was postponed because of heavy snow in the Spanish capital.Also Saturday, Real Madrid moved a point off the lead after a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Osasuna, while Barcelona jumped to third place after routing Granada 4-0 with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann scoring a pair of goals each. Atlético has three games in hand over its closest rivals.The Real Madrid squad was stuck in northern Spain following its match against Osasuna because of the bad weather conditions in Madrid.MORALES LEADS LEVANTEJosé Luis Morales scored a goal and set up another as Levante rallied in the second half to defeat Eibar 2-1.Veteran Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui put the visitors ahead in the 51st but Morales set up Gonzalo Melero's equalizer in the 65th and scored the winner in the 76th.The victory moved Levante to 10th place. Eibar stayed 13th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press