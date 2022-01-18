WRTV purchases books for area kids
WRTV's Rafael Sanchez shows us how your donations are helping children in central Indiana.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear
DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot
NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and
Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad
DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss
This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up
Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-
Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th
LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko
MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On
Find out why Andrés Iniesta is considered the greatest midfielder of all time and his other side as an entrepreneur.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov