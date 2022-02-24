WRTV News at Noon | February 24, 2022
NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's
CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night
BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule
CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to
CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som
BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl
Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video
MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-
An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in
CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes
Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.
WINNIPEG — Connor McDavid is back atop the NHL scoring race after putting up a goal and two assists Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2, extending their win streak to five straight. McDavid has 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) on the season, two ahead of teammate Leon Draisatl, who picked up one assist against the Jets. Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton (28-18-3) while Tyson Barrie contributed a pair of assists. Winnipeg (22-19-8) sc
As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut
BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o
