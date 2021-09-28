WRTV News at 7 | Monday, September 27, 2021
WRTV News at 7 | Monday, September 27, 2021
WRTV News at 7 | Monday, September 27, 2021
The boys are fired up to finally be back in town.
There has been a shift in bragging rights in the Zimmer family.
Porter, 23, was among the most improved players in the NBA last season, fulfilling his considerable promise.
Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Sunday.
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving was not present for his team's media day activities on Monday due to New York City's COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic apologized once again for comments that circulated when he initially become a Raptor and gave some insight into his first few weeks in Toronto.
The Packers star only missed one play after getting knocked flat.
After a busy off-season with some big-name signings, the Blue Jays began the regular season feeling bullish about their chances of a playoff return.
Kyle Lowry may be gone, but Bobby Webster is still jumping at the chance to tease his former star.
Ben Simmons made good on his promise not to join the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
Tiger Woods kept in communication with the U.S. team throughout the week.
The Packers overcome a Niners comeback for a big road win.
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau put their feud on hold for the Ryder Cup. But is it on ice?
The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Fletcher Cox found a gift in the end zone.
Is the Woodley-Paul rematch back on?
There’s never a dull moment in college football.
During a media day appearance, injured superstar Kawhi Leonard said the possibility of returning this season played a role in his decision to sign a long-term contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Who, exactly, is protecting female athletes on college campuses? Anyone? If headlines from the last few months are any indication, there aren't many who are.