WRTV News at 6 | Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022
Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers often referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. Now that title apparently belongs to Davante Adams, the wide receiver who has caught hundreds of passes from Rodgers over the past eight seasons. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” “When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind blowing,” Rodger
CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear
DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko
MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On
LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN
NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and
TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment
A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their
This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.
Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th
A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad
Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.
The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up
Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At
Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.
Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell