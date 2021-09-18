WRTV News at 6 | September 18, 2021

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — After cruising past Germany in their first game, the Canadian men needed a late try from Matthew Percillier to defeat Chile 19-14 and remain undefeated Saturday at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Trailing 14-12, Percillier took a pass from captain Phil Berna to score the winning points. “We found our footing in the second half,” said Percillier, a member of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and one of several players making their World Rugby Sevens debut. “If we bri