WRTV News at 6 | November 6, 2021

Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have stood out early from the pack, presenting old-soul know-how on the court.
The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.
Pascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
A fight fan's dream comes true on Saturday night with dueling pay-per-views featuring the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing and MMA.
Aaron Rodgers took ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine over a COVID-19 vaccine. Neither drug is approved to treat COVID by the FDA.
Portland opened an investigation into Neil Olshey with employees alleging a toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Three different Raiders first-rounders have faced legal issues after car crashes since 2019.
Seiya Suzuki has a .315/.415/.571 slash line in nine seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball.
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat Toronto 102-101 on Friday to end the Raptors' win streak at five games.
Ruggs now faces four felony counts and a misdemeanor.
The red-hot Raptors may get a whole lot better as early as next week.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
It looks like Kyrie isn't coming back anytime soon.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Angelo Mosca, the five-time Grey Cup champion defensive lineman best remembered for a controversial hit and a subsequent fight with Joe Kapp 40 years later, died Saturday. He was 84. Mosca wife, Helen, announced the death in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing ... after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s,” Helen wrote. “Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new full-time manager, Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of its best halves of the season. But injuries to 19-year-olds Ansu Fati and Nico González, who were having inspired performances
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cleveland Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed the settlement for his release, clearing the way for him to potentially become a free agent, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Saturday. Beckham, who was excused by the team this week for his conduct, will officially be waived Monday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. On Friday, Beckham's 29th birthday, Browns general manager And
He was a five-time Grey Cup champion and is in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. But Angelo Mosca will forever be remembered for the controversial hit that knocked tailback Willie Fleming out of the '63 CFL title game, and subsequent fight with Joe Kapp, Fleming's teammate, more than 40 years later. The often colourful Mosca died Saturday at the age of 84. His wife Helen Mosca announced his death in a Facebook post. "It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing