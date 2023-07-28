Wrongfully convicted Niagara Falls man speaks about his release from prison
On Thursday Michael Agee was released from Wyoming Correctional Facility after almost 11 years behind bars for crimes he didn't commit.
On Thursday Michael Agee was released from Wyoming Correctional Facility after almost 11 years behind bars for crimes he didn't commit.
Spring is just beginning, but Dua Lipa just gave a summer fashion teaser while sending her greetings from paradise. The singer posed in a crochet Hello Kitty swimsuit in new shots shared to her Instagram
A Modesto family is frustrated and seeking answers from law enforcement after their loved one was run over by a mower earlier this month. Christine Chavez, 27, was found dead at Beard Brook Park July 8 after a tractor had run her over. The family is trying to figure out what led up to their daughter's death and why they keep finding her remains weeks after her death. Her father, Cristobal Chavez visits the park where her body was found often. "I know she is still here," he said. "I speak with my daughter. I speak with her here." It's where Modesto police said a landscaper cutting the grass with a pull-behind mower ran over Chavez. She was homeless and stayed in the park sometimes. "She was destroyed, destroyed," Cristobal Chavez said. Chavez said the family is having a hard time healing because they keep finding her remains around the memorial.
Sinéad O’Connor‘s death did not take place under suspicious circumstances, London police said in a statement Thursday. Metropolitan police said they responded to a report Wednesday of an unresponsive woman in a London home. When they arrived, the Grammy-winning singer and musician, 56, was dead and could not be revived, per CNN. “It is with […]
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
"I knew something bad was going to happen and no one would help us," the baby's father told Fox 23
“The man is lucky to be alive,” officials said.
And the pic is so nice, she posted it twice.
Ryan Reynolds is definitely the dad, thank you very much.
The rocker celebrated his special day with his youngest son
The Irish musician wrote that she had been living as an "undead night creature" since her son died in 2022
Kaulitz gave the supermodel an extra little squeeze as they strolled around Capri
Jenner set the record straight during the season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians' after noting her fans' comments about her and Karanikolaou on social media
The Irish singer’s death on Wednesday at the age of 56 is not being treated as suspicious.
Jenner revealed to her friend Stassie Karanikolaou that she regretted getting plastic surgery before Stormi was born
The country star wrote on Twitter that she was "glad" she and their sons Isaiah and Jacob could "celebrate you and your accomplishments"
"I often wonder if people realize that marrying the wrong mate can destroy their life. The fact that most don’t keeps me up at night."
"It helps bolster the underlying part of the case, and of course, it's an additional set of crimes," Andrew Weissmann says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Wowed by ‘Incredible’ Twist That Makes Docs Case Against Trump ‘Much Stronger’: ‘It Is Really Good Evidence’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
A video of the seemingly tense moment surfaced online this week
TORONTO — A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view. The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations on Thursday, detailing how the current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season. The new seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing specifically for baseball. "Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform R