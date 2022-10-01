Wrong-way driver crashes into truck on Mass. Pike, police say

Reuters Videos

STORY: Stories that made us smile1// ‘’Hi guys!”’Lebanon’s two-year-old chef took TikTok by storm‘Chef Popo’ and his mom have over one million followers on the platform(Cybele el Haddad, Liam el Haddad’s mother)"I put on the camera and he started talking to the camera. I was surprised because I didn't expect him to be that cute and friendly on camera. Surely, he is a baby, all babies are cute, but him standing, talking and explaining how the recipe works, this is a skill he has that not everyone has, and this is what also made our content successful."2//Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo played a ‘zero gravity’ matchand scored a goal in the Guinness World Record-setting game played at 20,230 feet3//This is the world’s tallest catIt holds the Guinness World Record, measuring 47.83 cm (18.8 inches)4//88-year-old Ibrahim Kalesic showcased his fitness regime(Ibrahim Kalesic, Skydiver)"I am officially the oldest active skydiver in Europe. My wish is to jump for another 10 years to set a Guinness World record."Location: Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina"Many are surprised that at my age, 88, I jump. It's a sensation. Wherever I go, they gladly welcome me."