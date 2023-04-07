Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Stargazer Fish Struggles Past Aggregation of Giant Crabs

A diver on a search for an aggregation of giant spider crabs in Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, was delighted when she found the crustaceans in large numbers, but noticed that one stargazer fish didn’t seem to share the enthusiasm.

Footage by Jules Casey shows the fish trying to find a comfortable spot in a seabed of crabs, while the crustaceans repeatedly claw onto it.

She told Storyful that they had, “likely disturbed this huge stargazer fish from its hiding spot beneath the sand, where it usually waits to ambush its prey,” adding that the fish appeared to be annoyed by the crab invasion.

“[It] kept trying to find a comfortable place to settle, but the curious crabs seemed fascinated by this huge angry looking fish.”

Casey often posts footage of what she sees below the waves to her OneBreathDiver Instagram account, where she has more than 120,000 followers. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful