What’s wrong with the Eagles and Jalen Hurts questions Philly’s commitment? | The Exempt List
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Quincy Enunwa to discuss if the sky is falling in Philadelphia following their third straight loss and what the Eagles quarterback meant by saying his team isn’t “committed enough” after losing to the Seahawks. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.