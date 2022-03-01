Wrecked buildings in Kharkiv after attack

STORY: At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded in rockets strikes by Russian forces on Kharkiv, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on social media.

"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he said.

Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said that Russian missile attacks hit the center of city, including residential areas and the city administration building, as Moscow started day six of its invasion, in what Russia calls a "special operation".

Synegubov said Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv and was guilty of war crimes. He added that the city defences were holding.