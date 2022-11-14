Wreaths Burnt at Edinburgh War Memorial

The charred remains of wreaths left at a war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday could be seen on November 14, after a fire was reported at the site in the early hours.

Footage posted to TikTok by Robert MacRae shows the wreaths, at the Stone of Remembrance outside Edinburgh City Chambers.

Local media cited the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as saying they were called at around 5:15 am, but the fire was out when they got there.

A fire service spokeswoman told the Daily Record there was as yet no information on whether the fire had been deliberate. Credit: Robert MacRae via Storyful