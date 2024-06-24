That’s a wrap! See which Olympians punched a ticket to Paris on the final day of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin and 3-time Olympic medalist Katie Hoff break down the two final races of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Video Transcript

Welcome back, everybody to Day nine final.

We made it.

We made it.

So we kicked the evening off with the women's 50 freestyle one.

I've been really excited to see we had Simone Manuel gunning for her first individual burst.

She's already made it in the four by 100 freestyle relay, but to see her touch first in a 2413, which is so fast, and to see her come back overcome so much from last time.

I mean, we both had tears in our eyes.

It was just really emotional to see, uh, see the fans behind her see her teammates behind.

And then, of course, we had Gretchen Walsh touch just 2 1/100 of a second behind her at 2415.

Just a joy to watch, and I know that they are going to absolutely crush it in Paris.

They will.

Their reactions were so great that adds a third individual event to Gretchen's lineup for Paris, which is so exciting.

But what a fun event to have tonight and then complete opposite of the 50.

We had the men's 1500 we had Bobby Fink doing what Bobby Fink does best and winning in his fashion.

He absolutely dominated the field.

Phenomenal win on his behalf and then second place was actually a really fun race to the finish.

But ultimately David Johnston got his hand on the wall in second place and he will be a first time Olympian heading to Paris for Team USA this summer.

These nine days have been absolutely incredible.

We are filled with so many emotions.

We have so much that we want to share and talk about so much that we're looking forward to now with Paris.

But I think for right now we're going to go and take a nap signing off right?