WR Diontae Johnson suspended one game for conduct detrimental to team
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to team.
Johnson, who started the season with the Panthers, didn’t play a snap in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.
A former Pro Bowler, Johnson was Carolina's leading receiver when the Ravens acquired him in October. In five games with Baltimore, Johnson has just one catch.
