WPTV reporter survives colon cancer, encourages people to get colonoscopies
The CDC says colon cancer is the third most common cancer and the second most common cause of cancer-related death. The American Cancer Society adds that one in 23 men and one and 25 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer over their lifetime. That group includes one of WPTV's own, myself, T.A. Walker, and a colon cancer survivor in Boynton Beach, Suzy Levitt. Both of us vigorously recommend people get their screenings.