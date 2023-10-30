WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Evening of Oct. 30, 2023

Reuters

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele declared a state of emergency on Sunday over tropical storm Pilar, which the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) says is expected to dump heavy rains and cause floods along the coast within the next 48 hours. Pilar is expected to be near El Salvador's coast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday, though it said "the core of the system is forecast to stay offshore," the NHC said in an advisory issued late on Sunday. "Additional strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days, and Pilar could be near hurricane strength by Tuesday," the center said.