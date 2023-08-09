WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 9, 2023

Storyful

Satellite footage shows a “major hurricane” in the Central Pacific Ocean on track to pass south of Hawaii, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).As of 5 am on Monday, August 7, Hurricane Dora was southeast of Honolulu, packing winds of 130 mph and moving westward at 23 mph, according to the NHC.Footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm’s “impressive eye” between August 6 and August 7.“Some slow and gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” according to the NHC.The National Weather Service said Hawaii would feel “no direct impacts” from the hurricane, but said potentially damaging wind gusts could affect the islands Monday through Wednesday. Credit: CIRA via Storyful