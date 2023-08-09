WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 9, 2023
Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Aug. 9, 2023.
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least two people died, thousands of U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, and more than 1.1 million homes and businesses lost power Monday as severe storms, including hail and lightning, moved through the eastern U.S. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the greater D.C. area, lasting until 9 p.m. A special Weather Service statement warned, “There is a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential
A woman has been left in a critical condition after she was attacked by a shark off one of New York City's most popular beaches. The victim was swimming at Rockaway Beach in New York City at around 6pm on Monday when the deadly sea creature attacked her left leg. The shark bite removed a chunk of the woman's flesh, leaving a gaping wound several inches wide and deep.
Heavy rainfall will continue to fall across the Maritime provinces into Wednesday, bringing a risk for more localized flooding in areas already impacted by major floods in recent weeks.
Communities across Alberta are declaring agricultural emergencies. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan reports.
BANFF, Alta. — Hundreds of visitors who took a sightseeing gondola up a mountain in Banff National Park had to be helped down from the summit Tuesday after a power outage shut it down overnight. Pursuit, the company that runs the popular gondola, said in a statement the Banff-wide outage was caused by a lightning storm on Monday evening. "We experienced an unprecedented stoppage to our gondola as a result of the storm," spokeswoman Tanya Otis said in an email Tuesday. "When the power went out la
The man turned on his head lamp and saw the bear next to him
Stormy, soggy weather lingers in Ontario and Quebec to start the work week
“Out of all those lush trees, this is the one he chose to climb.”
FREDERICTON — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement enveloping most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It says a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will move over the Maritimes on Tuesday night, bringing with it heavy rain tapering to showers by Wednesday evening. The weather agency says rainfall could exceed 50 millimetres over the northern half of New Brunswick. The same system is expected to bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to some parts of Nova Scotia. It says at t
What to know about the forecast.
Stay weather-aware and plan ahead Monday as some areas in B.C. and Alberta could see severe storms that may bring large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours
Satellite footage shows a “major hurricane” in the Central Pacific Ocean on track to pass south of Hawaii, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).As of 5 am on Monday, August 7, Hurricane Dora was southeast of Honolulu, packing winds of 130 mph and moving westward at 23 mph, according to the NHC.Footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm’s “impressive eye” between August 6 and August 7.“Some slow and gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” according to the NHC.The National Weather Service said Hawaii would feel “no direct impacts” from the hurricane, but said potentially damaging wind gusts could affect the islands Monday through Wednesday. Credit: CIRA via Storyful
The man only had time to drop to the ground and cover his neck and head, wildlife officials said.
A cooling trend with potential rain showers across much of British Columbia is expected to ease wildfire conditions for the next 36 to 48 hours, but hot, dry weather is set to return by the end of the week. The immediate forecast is welcome and will temporarily ease wildfire suppression efforts, BC Wildfire Service information officer Erika Berg said in an interview. It ranges from spotty showers in the southwest to steady rain in the north, with fewer lightning strikes and cooler temperatures p
The National Weather Service (NWS) placed millions of Americans under severe weather warnings on Monday, August 7, as excessive rainfall, high winds, hail, and flooding threatened midwestern and eastern states.Video filmed by Corbett Grigsby on Monday afternoon shows hailstones as large as a golf ball falling in Huntington, West Virginia.A tornado watch was in effect for Huntington until 6 pm local time, the NWS said.Parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and North Carolina were under a tornado watch on Monday afternoon. Credit: Corbett Grigsby via Storyful
EDMONTON — Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz says Ottawa is threatening the province by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the comment in Vancouver. He says billions of dollars in tax credits and grants will be tied to progress toward Ottawa's target for a net-zero electricity grid by 2035. But Schulz calls that stateme
Tourist villas and campsites have been evacuated as a third heatwave brought wildfires to southern Portugal.
Stay out of the sun and keep cool. All of Florida is under an excessive heat warning or watch Tuesday with "real feel" temps up to 115 expected.
Rhiannon Fennell doesn't blame the gull - and says it was protecting its nest nearby.
The National Weather Service (NWS) placed millions of Americans under severe weather warnings on Monday, August 7, as excessive rainfall, high winds, hail, and flooding threatened eastern states.Twitter user @kattt_keith said she filmed this video in downtown Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Monday.Pigeon Forge was under a tornado watch until 7 pm, per the NWS.Parts of Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee were under a tornado watch on Monday afternoon. Credit: @kattt_keith via Storyful