STORY: Some vehicles on display included the GMC Hummer EV, which can go zero to 60 miles per hour in 3 seconds, has a range of 329 miles per full charge and has a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. "Worth the adrenaline?" asked the driver.

The Tesla Model S can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds, and has a range of 405 miles per full charge.

The Detroit Auto Show runs through Sept. 24.