‘Worst that I’ve seen’: PG&E exec says ‘clearly' weren’t enough crews positioned for Sierra storm

Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews are working “around the clock” to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in Northern California and crews from other states will join the mission this weekend and into next week, a top executive said on Friday. Adam Wright, PG&E’s executive vice president for operations and chief operating officer, said the recent storm that felled power lines across the Sierra caused damage that was the worst he’d seen in his two-decade career and from growing up in the Midwest. Sierra snowfall on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday had done “remarkable damage to the tree canopies, to our poles, wires and caused havoc on a lot of our interstates and highways that give us access to our facilities,” he said. See more above.