Katherine Schwarzenegger is criticizing the “worst Hollywood Chris” challenge. For the last few days, Schwarzenegger’s husband, Chris Pratt, has trended on Twitter after a tweet from filmmaker Amy Berg went viral asking people which Hollywood Chris they would get rid of out of a lineup of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans. Pratt, of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Parks and Recreation” fame, was the winner — and, in context, the loser — and was just ripped apart over his suspected political beliefs (allegedly being a Trump supporter), religious beliefs (supporting a church with anti-LGBTQ views) and other things. In short, it hasn’t been pretty for Pratt.