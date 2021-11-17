How worried should we be about the Raptors?
The Toronto Raptors have lost 5 of their last 6 games and are in danger of falling well below .500 if they can’t get a few wins on their road trip.
Robbie Ray becomes the first Blue Jays pitcher to win the Cy Young since Roy Halladay.
The Astros ace is staying in Houston.
Leon Draisaitl has his nose ahead of everyone in the race for end-of-season hardware, including his superstar teammate.
Asher Ray seemed to be having more fun than anyone after it was announced that his dad, Robbie, had won the AL Cy Young.
The group which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC is reportedly close to purchasing the Penguins, who were last valued at well over $800 million.
Canada's men nearing a World Cup berth after beating Mexico seemed like an absurd proposition even 20 months ago. Twenty years ago, it felt impossible.
Ruggs is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day as part of his house arrest agreement.
MLB's worst pitcher in 2019 was the NL's best in 2021.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he voted for Major League Baseball’s proposal to lower the luxury tax threshold, a plan opposed by the players’ union.
We're now more than a month into the NHL season, which is enough time to press the panic button on several teams.
Of the 14 players to receive qualifying offers, 13 turned them down.
WTA chairman Steve Simon doesn't believe the email he received is actually from Peng Shuai, who hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 2.
Federer, who underwent another knee surgery last summer, would likely return for the U.S. Open, the last major of 2022.
Jarome Iginla was joined by Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and Kim St-Pierre as the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class was enshrined a year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the latest episode of Zone Time, the crew discuss whether John Tavares, Shea Weber or Ryan Getzlaf will make the cut when their careers are all said and done. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Sam Adekugbe's all-time celebration was one of many highlights from Canada's win over Mexico.
Gameweek 12 features the return of a special player in EPL history, this time under managerial duties, and a couple clashes between top-four hopefuls.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 19 points, Miles Bridges added 17 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 97-87 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points for Charlotte, which ended Washington's five-game winning steak after ended stopped Golden State’s run at seven Sunday. LaMelo Ball added 11 points and 14 assists, Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen McDaniels also scored 11 points. Bradley Beal led Washington wit
Former Canada coach Stephen Hart startled a few friends recently with his assessment of the current Canadian men's team. "I had said a few nights before with a group of friends that I thought Canada was the best team in CONCACAF, in terms of depth, in attack, in midfield," Hart said. "They kind of looked at me with a funny look. But I honestly thought that." On Tuesday, before a loud, proud and cold crowd of 44,212 at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, John Herdman's team proved Hart right. Canada
Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que., headlined the 2022 class of Golf Canada's amateur teams announced on Wednesday. Thibault, a grad student at the University of Texas, has been on Canada's amateur team the past three years. She won the NCAA's Rebel Beach Intercollegiate tournament this season and also tied for sixth at the Women’s Porter Cup and the NCAA Stanford Regional in 2021. Golf Canada is expanding its development roster for the 2022 season, adding 17 additional male and female athletes
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have traded Canadian international centre Ben LeSage, a first-team Major League Rugby all-star this season, to the Los Angeles Giltinis. The Arrows team acquired the rights to Canadian flanker James O’Neill, salary cap considerations and a third-round selection in the 2022 MLR collegiate draft from Los Angeles in exchange for the rights to LeSage. In a separate transaction, the Arrows signed New Zealand centre Ueta Tufuga. LeSage promptly signed a two-year deal with