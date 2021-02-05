How worried should you be about new COVID-19 variants?
Professor Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, explains why new coronavirus variants have emerged.
The Dodgers nabbed the biggest pitcher on the free agent market coming off a World Series win.
"He's not a whiner. He's a baller."
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 spring national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women's under-18 championship, the Telus Cup men's U18 championship, the Centennial Cup junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship. All four events are being cancelled for a second straight year. The Esso Cup was set to be held in Prince Albert, Sask., which had retained the hosting rights after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Lloydminster, Alta., is scheduled to host the event in 2022. The hosting rights for the 2021 Telus Cup were already undetermined after Sydney, N.S., was deferred a year to 2022. Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., which was to be the host city of the cancelled 2020 tournament, was considered as the 2021 host before Friday's announcement. The Centennial Cup was set to be played in Penticton, B.C. The 2022 event is scheduled to be held in Estevan, Sask. The 2020 Allan Cup was to be held in Hamilton and Dundas, Ont., before it was cancelled. The cancellation of this year's tournament was expected after Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Tom Strauch announced the senior league would not play this year due to the pandemic. "We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship," Hockey Canada said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
The NFL commissioner once again spent time at a state-of-the-league address answering to the lack of diversity coaching hires.
Did Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin poke fun at the Tony DeAngelo incident? It sure looked that way.
James isn't happy about a proposed All-Star Game next month.
Center Daniel Kilgore, who was also placed on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week, is eligible to practice Saturday provided he continues to test negative.
Just over a month after winning the U.S. Open in September 2019, things changed in a big way for Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu. A knee injury suffered in October 2019 began a 15-month inactive stretch that is set to end when Andreescu plays her first match at the Australian Open, which starts Monday (Sunday night in Canada). Here is a look at what's transpired for Andreescu since the day she hurt her left knee in China: Oct. 30, 2019: Andreescu is eliminated from championship contention at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China when she retires from a match against Karolina Pliskova with a knee injury. Oct. 31, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the WTA Finals prior to her final round-robin match against Elina Svitolina. "It's the last tournament of the season," Andreescu said. "You want to go all out, but stuff happens. You just got to take a step back, re-evaluate. That's what I did. I think this is the best decision for me right now.'' Nov. 4, 2019: Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau says he hopes the injury will not affect off-season training. No exact details of her injury are released. "We're seeing a few doctors now and it looks like she's going to need some time off and she's going to need rehab,'' Bruneau said. "But it seems like it will hopefully be under control and it's not going to be something that's going to be too serious. So hopefully that's the case.'' Dec. 9, 2019: Andreescu is named the unanimous winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year. She's the first tennis player to win the award. Dec. 10, 2019: Andreescu says she's hopeful the knee injury will not hamper the start of her 2020 season. "Well I don't need surgery so I wouldn't say it's very bad,'' she said. "I can't really say much about it. I'm just trying to rehab as much as possible and stay as positive as I can.'' Dec. 11, 2019: Google says Andreescu was the top trending Canadian in 2019. She's also named the WTA Tour's top newcomer of the year. Dec. 24, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand, a tournament in which she broke through to reach the final the previous season. Dec. 26, 2019: Andreescu wins the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as CP's female athlete of the year. Jan. 11, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. "The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,'' Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.'' Jan. 28, 2020: Andreescu is named to Canada's Fed Cup team for a tie against Switzerland the following week, raising hopes for her return. Feb. 7-8, 2020: Andreescu doesn't end up playing in a loss to Switzerland. She was tabbed to play doubles, but Switzerland clinched the tie before the fifth rubber. March 7, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., site of her first career WTA Tour tournament win a year earlier. However, the 2020 edition ends up being cancelled later in the month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 26, 2020: Andreescu makes one of her first appearances of the year for the public in a televised benefit in support of Canadian front-line workers during the pandemic. May 22, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the entry list for the Credit One Bank Invitational in June in Charleston, S.C., an event created with the WTA Tour on hiatus during the pandemic. June 17, 2020: Andreescu tweets in support of the United States Tennis Association's drive to hold the U.S. Open during the pandemic. She says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players. June 23, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Credit One Bank Invitational. Aug. 4, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the initial entry list for the U.S. Open. Aug. 13, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the U.S. Open, denying her a chance to defend her title. "I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,'' Andreescu said in a statement. "The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss ... being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at the highest level.'' Sept. 19, 2020: Andreescu's agent confirms she will not play in the French Open, the season's final Grand Slam. Sept. 22, 2020: Andreescu announces she will take the rest of the season off to focus on her health and training. "As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics,'' Andreescu said. "I want to use this time to focus my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.'' Oct. 28, 2020: A video clip posted by Andreescu shows her training on an outdoor clay court, moving without limitation and without injury tape on her joints. Bruneau later confirms she has been training in Monte Carlo. Nov. 10, 2020: Andreescu says she plans to return for the WTA Tour's Australian swing in late January. "Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,'' Andreescu said. "I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.'' Dec. 23, 2020: Andreescu posts a picture of her training in Dubai, but she does not compete in the tour's season-opening event in the United Arab Emirates in January. Jan. 11, 2021: Andreescu's agency says she will make her return at the Melbourne Summer Series later in the month. Jan. 16, 2021: Bruneau announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 after the flight to Melbourne. Andreescu's agent says the player was starting a 14-day hard quarantine at her hotel after Bruneau's result. More than 45 other players were in the same situation after two affected flights. Feb. 2, 2021: Andreescu pulls out of the Grampians Trophy, a tune-up for players emerging from hard quarantine, saying she'll make her return at the Australian Open. Feb. 4, 2021: Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months at the Australian Open. She says she suffered a torn meniscus in October 2019. Andreescu will face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the first round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
LOS ANGELES — Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account. Bauer narrated the piece, which ended with him saying, "This season is about making sure history remembers us as we wish to be remembered. This season is about adding to our legacy. And I can’t wait, Dodger fans.” The video was titled “MY NEW HOME!!!” and the credits said it was written by Bauer, who wore a Dodgers jersey and cap. He tossed a baseball from one hand to the other. Bauer, who turned 30 last month, was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA. The right-handed free agent also was negotiating with the New York Mets. Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, tweeted, “So excited for your next chapter with the @Dodgers, Trevor Bauer.” For the second straight year, the Dodgers had a mostly quiet off-season before making a blockbuster deal in February. In 2020, they traded for outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price, who opted out last season because of the pandemic. Price is expected back this year. Price tweeted his reaction: three flushed face emojis and “WOW!!” Bauer joins a Dodgers rotation that had a major league-best 3.02 ERA during the abbreviated 60-game season last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988. He gives the club a third Cy Young winner, joining three-time winner Clayton Kershaw and 2012 winner Price. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Dodgers are the first team to have three former Cy Young winners in their rotation since the Detroit Tigers in 2014 had Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Price. With the upcoming season expanding from 60 games to a full 162-game schedule, the Dodgers can go seven-deep in their rotation, which includes Julio Urias, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. Bauer is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in nine major league seasons that included a career-best 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA for Cleveland in 2017. He was an All-Star the following year, going 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA. Bauer was 5-4 in his second season with Cincinnati and his 1.73 ERA was second in the major leagues among qualified pitchers behind only Cleveland’s Shane Bieber at 1.63. Bauer earned $6,481,481 in prorated pay from a $17.5 million salary. Arizona drafted Bauer with the third overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft. He made his big league debut with the Diamondbacks the following year and went 1-2 in four starts, then was traded to Cleveland in December 2012 with pitchers Matt Albers and Bryan Shaw as part of a three-team trade that brought shortstop Didi Gregorius and pitcher Tony Sipp to Arizona, outfielder Drew Stubbs to Cleveland and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo to Cincinnati. He was traded to Cincinnati in July 2019 in another three-team deal, one with Cleveland and San Diego that sent pitcher Logan Allen and outfielders Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig to the Indians. Bauer has caused controversy on social media. A female college student claimed to USA Today in 2019 that Bauer harassed her on Twitter, accusing him of retweeting an old tweet of her referring to drinking alcohol before her 21st birthday. USA Today said there were 80 tweets of Bauer that mentioned her and 20 of her that mentioned the pitcher. Bauer tweeted the woman “was obsessed with me.” He took after baseball owners for the sport’s economics last May during bargaining to start the pandemic-delayed season. “There’s so many ways to hide the money,” he said, adding owners could reduce ticket prices and at the same time charge more for parking garages they control through different entities that do not benefit the club. “If I’m going to have to trust my salary to Rob Manfred marketing the game to make more money for the game, I am out on that,” Bauer said. “Let me market the game and we’ll all make more money.” Los Angeles’ other off-season moves include re-signing reliever Blake Treinen to a $17.5 million, two-year contract, and agreeing to a $4.75 million, two-year deal with reliever Tommy Kahnle, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in August. Because Bauer turned down an $18.9 million qualifying offer, Los Angeles will forfeit its second-highest pick in the July amateur draft and $500,000 of international signing bonus allocation. Cincinnati will receive an extra draft pick after competitive balance round B, approximately No. 60, as compensation. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
Sherman recently filled former MLB player Adam LaRoche's truck with Oreos. LaRoche got his revenge through two of Sherman's teammates.
CALGARY — Being held out of the Calgary Flames' lineup on Thursday caught Sam Bennett by surprise. The 24-year-old forward arrived for morning skate expecting to face the Winnipeg Jets alongside his teammates. Instead he was a healthy scratch. "I didn't see it coming," he told reporters Friday. "I walked in and I was on the taxi squad and not dressing with the team, not skating with the team." Coach Geoff Ward said Thursday that he made the roster move to "get some fresh people in the lineup." Leaving Bennett out was a "coach's decision," he added. Watching the Flames (4-5-1) drop a 4-1 decision to the Jets wasn't fun, Bennett said. "Obviously you want to be out there and help your team win. I think I can help this team, I can bring a lot to contribute," he said. "And it’s frustrating to not be out there on the ice.” The move to Calgary's taxi squad came just days after Bennett's agent, Darren Ferris, revealed that the former fourth-overall pick had asked for a trade. Bennett declined to comment on the trade request Friday, saying he'll leave the business talk to Ferris and Flames general manager Brad Treliving. “My job right now is just to play hockey and do my job," he said. "I think I’m just going to leave everything else to them and they’re going to figure it out." Talk of a move hasn't been a distraction, Bennett added. “I don’t even think about it when it comes to playing hockey," he said. "I think as soon as it’s game time, as soon as you start getting ready for the game, all that stuff disappears and you focus on what you can do to help the team win." Bennett has one assist and is minus-five in nine games this season. Last year, he made 59 regular-season appearances, posting eight goals and four assists. He had a career-high 36-point (18 goals, 18 assists) campaign in 2015-16, his first full NHL season. Though he practiced with the team on Friday, Bennett was candid when asked whether he'll be in the lineup when the Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. “I’m not sure. I hope so. I think I will be but at this point, I really don’t know," he said. Ward said Friday that he hadn't yet made a decision on whether Bennett would be back in the lineup for the season's first Battle of Alberta. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Josh Evans joined the Titans as an undrafted rookie, and went on to start for the team in Super Bowl XXXIV.
ATLANTA — Josh Evans, a defensive tackle who started for the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 Super Bowl, has died. Evans was 48. Evans died Thursday night in Fayetteville, Georgia, one year after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. His death was confirmed to The Associated Press by Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Riverdale, Georgia, which is handling arrangements. Evans, a native of Langdale, Alabama, retired in 2005 following a nine-year career, including six seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He played his final three seasons with the New York Jets. “His fight against cancer was one of courage and strength and his teammates were by his side encouraging him throughout that fight,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk in a statement released by the team. “We will remember his big personality and even bigger smile.” Evans had 21 1/2 sacks and started 53 of 94 games in his career. He started 10 games and had 3 1/2 sacks as the 1999 Titans advanced to the Super Bowl in Atlanta, where they lost to the Rams. He had five tackles in the 23-16 Super Bowl loss. Evans sacked Jacksonville quarterback Mark Brunell for a safety in the 33-14 AFC title game victory over the Jaguars. Evans set a career high with six sacks for the Jets in 2002. While with the Jets, Evans was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in 2003 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy for a third time. He missed the first four games in 1999 with Tennessee following his first violation and was suspended for the entire 2000 season. The Titans honoured Evans as the 12th Titan in their game against Houston on Oct. 18, 2020. He made the Oilers as an undrafted rookie from UAB in 1995. He was named to the UAB Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
Super Bowl commercials have changed significantly over the years. In 1967, a 30-second ad cost between $37,000 and $42,000. Today, one Super Bowl spot costs as much as $5 million. Yahoo Sports takes you on a trip down television memory lane through the most iconic Super Bowl commercials of all time and how much they cost.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday announcing the news.
Once again, Sasha Ghavami has a rooting interest in the Super Bowl. For the second straight year, the Montreal-based agent has a client heading to the NFL's marquee game. Canadian Antony Auclair is a fourth-year tight end with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who face the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Last year, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, another Ghavami client, helped Kansas City beat San Francisco 31-20 in the Super Bowl. Offensive lineman Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., also represented by Ghavami, was on the Chiefs' 53-man roster but inactive for the Super Bowl and is now with the L.A. Chargers. "It's surreal," Ghavami said during a telephone interview. "When you dream about trying to find a way to work in this field and by some crazy way things work out where you're working in it, ultimately to be able to live the Super Bowl last year was amazing. "You think, 'Wow I better enjoy every second of this because it might not ever happen again.' Then the year after you get another guy who's really, really deserving in Antony, it's really surreal. I'm really privileged to work with great athletes and great people." Ghavami, 29, got on to the field to enjoy the moment with Duvernay-Tardif and even held the Lombardi Trophy. But thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, he'll watch Sunday's contest on television. Duvernay-Tardif and Auclair are both Quebec natives who attended Canadian universities — McGill and Laval, respectively. But while Duvernay-Tardif was a '14 sixth-round draft pick, the six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent after attracting 17 NFL teams to his pro day. Auclair, 27, has started 20-of-40 career NFL games. He has only 10 catches for 84 yards but cracked the Bucs' roster based on his blocking ability. It was Auclair's physical tools and focus that convinced Ghavami the former Laval star could make the jump to the NFL despite a deep tight end class in that year's draft. "He's as tough a player I've ever met," Ghavami said. "You don't see that size often and that athletic ability to go with it. "That was similar to Laurent, they both have size and athletic ability and that's hard to come by." Ghavami also represents approximately 30 CFL players. Auclair's future in Tampa appeared tenuous when the club signed Rob Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, as a free agent. But Ghavami wasn't concerned. "That's because what Antony can do is so unique," Ghavami said. "Around the league when you talk to teams, they'll say Tampa Bay has the deepest tight end room and having Antony on the team with the deepest tight end room says a lot. "He's not a guy who's going to catch 20-30 balls a year, that's not his style. But they (Buccaneers) value what he can bring." Ghavami has a law degree from the University of Montreal and operates his own practice. But he knew early he wanted to be a player agent. "I'm very lucky to be able to work in this business because it's very hard to make it," he said. "There are many good agents out there and a lot of good players. "Ultimately, good players and good people have helped me have success, I really owe it to them. I don't think there's a secret recipe about how I do things, I really do my best for my guys, represent them to the best of my abilities and represent their interests. My success is their success, ultimately that's really what it is." There's a huge discrepancy in player salaries between the CFL and NFL. Although the Canadian league doesn't reveal salaries, its minimum stipend this year — according to the current CBA — is $65,000 while the NFL minimum in 2020 was US$610,000. In February 2017, Ghavami negotiated a five-year, $42.36-million extension for Duvernay-Tardif that included $20.20 million guaranteed and a $10-million signing bonus. But Ghavami said he approaches each negotiation the same way. "I think people kind of get intimidated by the number of zeroes," he said. "I don't really focus on the number of zeroes because I don't decide on how much a starting offensive lineman or starting safety is, that's decided by the market that is pro football. "I work within that market and my job is to make sure players get paid what they're worth (fair market value). Working in the CFL and NFL, negotiations are very similar, it's just the number of zeroes." Ghavami's training as a lawyer helps in negotiations. "I've always compared negotiations to going to trial as a trial lawyer," he said. "If you go into negotiations prepared the same way you'd go into a trial prepared, ultimately you'll come out feeling good about what you did. "I think when you go into negotiations, be it with NFL or CFL teams, I have to be prepared. I have to know my client. I have to know the market, I have to know what I'm working with and how can I get the best value. Not only for it to be a good deal for my client . . . but also one that has a chance of having an affect long-term and making sure we're setting up the player for a good opportunity down the road." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5. 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor spoke with Pro Football Hall of Fame and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders about his top receivers in the NFL, the opportunities he’s helping to create at Jackson State, and his tips for how to guard the best offensive weapons in the Super Bowl. Deion Sanders joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Frito-Lay.
When Tampa won the NFC title, Winfield Jr. said the first call he got in the locker room came from his dad. “He was yelling and screaming. He was more excited than I was.”