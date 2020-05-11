World's second oldest airline, Avianca, goes bust

Latin America's second-largest airline Avianca filed for bankruptcy on Sunday (May 10), after failing to meet bond payment deadline.

It's pleas for aid from Colombia's government have so far gone unheard.

On Sunday, the airline's CEO Anko Van De Werff announced the news:

"Avianca is facing the most unprecedented event in its 100-year history. . . .Our directors and the executive team analysed many other possibilities. We concluded that a re-organisation protected under Chapter 11 bankruptcy is the best path."

If it fails to come out of bankruptcy, the Bogota-based airline would be one of the first major carriers worldwide to go under as a result of the global health crisis.

The airline has not flown a regularly scheduled passenger flight since late March and most of its 20,000 employees have gone without pay during the lockdown period.

Avianca, the second-oldest continually operating airline in the world, was already struggling financially prior to the crisis.

It already went through bankruptcy once in the early 2000s and in 2019 it racked up over $7 billion in debts.

United Airlines also stands to lose up to $700 million in loans related to Avianca.

The airline's bankruptcy filing highlights the challenges for airlines that cannot count on state rescues or on such rescues coming fast enough.