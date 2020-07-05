World's largest temporary COVID-19 hospital opens

With a capacity of 10,000 beds, the world's largest temporary COVID-19 hospital opened in India on Sunday (July 5) as the country battles with accelerating cases of the respiratory disease.

The hospital was inaugurated in New Delhi on the same day that the health ministry reported a record single-day spike of 24,850 new cases and more than 600 deaths.

India is the fourth worst affected country globally with more than 673,000 cases and is facing another challenge with predicted heavy rains.

In Mumbai, monsoon rains have caused waterlogging in many parts of the city which could scuttle containment efforts by causing a further rise in infections, according to experts.

India has imposed one of the toughest lockdowns in the world but is now gradually easing restrictions that have left tens of thousands of people without work.

On Monday (July 7), the Taj Mahal and other monuments will be reopened though visitors to the mausoleum will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and are banned from touching the glistening marble surfaces.