World's Largest Free-Flying American Flag Ripped Apart During Storm

An American flag described as the world’s largest was torn apart as a storm swept across Outagamie and Winnebago counties in Wisconsin on June 2, according to reports.

This footage, posted to Instagram by Andy Danniels, shows the tattered flag – which originally measured 140 feet x 70 feet and weighed 340 pounds – after it was lowered to the ground. Its flagpole was 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty.

“God is angry, one of the largest American flags was torn in half,” Danniels wrote.

The flag was located at the Acuity Insurance building in Sheboygan. Credit: Andy Danniels via Storyful