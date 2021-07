The Canadian Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored to help Montreal beat New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium. Montreal (5-3-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games. Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who came off his line, for an empty-net goal to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute. It was Quioto's 10th goal with Montreal and his 25th in MLS. "The goal was not more important than the thre